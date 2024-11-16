Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $19,824,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CF Industries by 286.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CF opened at $87.08 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.