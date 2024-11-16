Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

ARCO stock remained flat at $8.80 during trading hours on Friday. 952,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

