Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ARTL
Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Artelo Biosciences
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.