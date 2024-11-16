Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.80 ($0.99), with a volume of 35358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.60 ($0.98).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 1.98 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.37. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is presently -174.22%.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of -0.11.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.