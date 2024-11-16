Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) is Paragon Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 113.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

AVGE opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.