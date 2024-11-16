Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA) Shares Bought by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVMA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $365,000.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVMA opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

About Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

