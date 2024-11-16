B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 638,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOSC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

