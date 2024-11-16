Balboa Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.