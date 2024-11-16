Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Down 13.5% in October

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
BLTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
BLTE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. 64,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,671. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of -1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $86.53.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
