BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,630 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.42. 1,687,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,490. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

