Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 59.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

BE traded up $7.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. 63,748,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,194. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 2.71. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.