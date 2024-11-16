Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,845,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $154,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,182,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $491,907,000 after purchasing an additional 878,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 45.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

