Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

CATY opened at $51.78 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $2,114,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,973.24. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,590 shares of company stock worth $3,055,488 over the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

