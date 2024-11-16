CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.78.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL.B

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded down C$1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$77.12. The company had a trading volume of 312,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,348. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$55.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.49.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 37,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.70, for a total value of C$2,860,143.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$80.70 per share, with a total value of C$129,847.27. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,236. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.