CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.78.
View Our Latest Research Report on CCL.B
CCL Industries Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 37,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.70, for a total value of C$2,860,143.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$80.70 per share, with a total value of C$129,847.27. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,236. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.