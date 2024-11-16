Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Chemed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.
Chemed Stock Performance
NYSE CHE opened at $558.64 on Friday. Chemed has a one year low of $523.33 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,495. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
