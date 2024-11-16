Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Chemed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $558.64 on Friday. Chemed has a one year low of $523.33 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chemed will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,495. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

