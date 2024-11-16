China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CAOVY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

