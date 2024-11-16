Chris Hulls Sells 556,569 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Hulls sold 556,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $22,830,460.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,696 shares in the company, valued at $39,079,589.92. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LIF. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 170,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

