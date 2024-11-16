ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 333,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 524,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CDXC. StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChromaDex

ChromaDex Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChromaDex

In other ChromaDex news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.