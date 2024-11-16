CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,065 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,546 shares of company stock worth $5,277,493. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $207.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.