CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.31.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 72.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.