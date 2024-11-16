Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,934 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,053,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $151.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

