Coastline Trust Co Buys 260 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 831,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,160,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.16.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,370 shares of company stock valued at $97,749,218. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MA opened at $521.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $479.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.09 and a 200 day moving average of $471.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $395.55 and a 1-year high of $534.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.