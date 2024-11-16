Coastline Trust Co Buys 260 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 831,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,160,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.16.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,370 shares of company stock valued at $97,749,218. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MA opened at $521.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $479.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.09 and a 200 day moving average of $471.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $395.55 and a 1-year high of $534.03.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
