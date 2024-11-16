Coastline Trust Co Buys 75 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $534.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.