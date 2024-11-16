Coastline Trust Co Buys 750 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after buying an additional 396,951 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Lennar by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lennar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,553 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 655,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 83,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $168.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

