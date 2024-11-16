Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $75.76 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

