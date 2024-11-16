Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $276.89 and last traded at $278.79. 8,435,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 10,903,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.72.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 3.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 18.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,158,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,250. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,194. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

