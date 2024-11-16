Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 4,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,618.30. This trade represents a 1.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the third quarter valued at $106,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $21,973,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the third quarter valued at $32,221,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $18,513,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Core Scientific by 178.7% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,717,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,462 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

