Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

