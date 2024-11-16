Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,257 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,973.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.48, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,574.40. The trade was a 23.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $92,350.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,396 shares of company stock worth $42,175,418 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $363.25 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

