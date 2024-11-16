Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 37,926 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,926 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 286,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

