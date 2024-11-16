Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total value of $784,065.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,879.47. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,945. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.85. The company had a trading volume of 536,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.02 and a fifty-two week high of $370.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

