Curi RMB Capital LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 14,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28,892.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 293,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,911,000 after purchasing an additional 292,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,000. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 59.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.68.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $261.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $205.70 and a 12 month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

