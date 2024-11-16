Curi RMB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after acquiring an additional 687,817 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,340,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 584,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $155.55 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at $629,242.84. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.