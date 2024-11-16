Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 482 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VT stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,090. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $121.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

