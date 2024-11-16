D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QBTS. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 12.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $1.64. 13,244,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,947,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $330.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.96. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 839,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.