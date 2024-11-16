Destiny Capital Corp CO Has $294,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $112.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

