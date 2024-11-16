Destiny Capital Corp CO Sells 440 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Destiny Capital Corp CO trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.4% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 11,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

