Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 710,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 246,059 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

