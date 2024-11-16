DiaMedica Therapeutics’ (DMAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

DMAC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,986. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

