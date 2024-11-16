Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.0 million-$106.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.0 million. Digi International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS.

Digi International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Digi International has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $34.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

