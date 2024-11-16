Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 14.9% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $78,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 1,507,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.