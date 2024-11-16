DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $81.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

