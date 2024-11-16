Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the October 15th total of 191,900 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Edible Garden stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81,142.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 52,263.51% and a negative net margin of 78.61%.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

