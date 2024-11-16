EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EME traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $498.86. 436,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,031. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.84 and its 200 day moving average is $397.35. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $209.31 and a one year high of $525.31.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

