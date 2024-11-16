Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 15.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LHX opened at $247.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.34 and a 12-month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

