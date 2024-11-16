Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $756.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $985.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,032.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $753.69 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

