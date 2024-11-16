Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after buying an additional 169,113 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $104.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

