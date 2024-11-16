Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ECPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ECPG opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.22). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 191.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

