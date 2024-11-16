Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.71. 2,233,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,473,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.