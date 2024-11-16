EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.20.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $235.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

